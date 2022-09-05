WWE Monday Night Raw comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (Sept. 5, 2022) from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, featuring all the fallout from the Clash at the Castle pay-per-view (PPV) that went down this past Saturday in Cardiff, Wales.

Advertised for tonight: So far, just Bobby Lashley vs. The Miz in a Steel Cage match for the United States championship. However, there is much to get to from Clash at the Castle, such as Dominik Mysterio turning heel and betraying both Edge and his own father, Rey. Elsewhere, Bayley pinned Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair in their six-woman tag team match and Seth Rollins beat Matt Riddle, which will likely be addressed. All that and a whole lot more!

WWE RAW RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR SEPT. 5