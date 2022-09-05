Raw airs tonight (Sept. 5) with a live show from T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri. This is the first episode of Raw during the five week build towards Extreme Rules, which takes place on October 8.

Dominik Mysterio made the biggest mistake of his life

Dominik Mysterio was a difference-maker at this past weekend’s Clash at the Castle. Even though Rhea Ripley kicked his ass again, Dominik’s interference ultimately allowed Rey Mysterio and Edge to prevail over The Judgment Day in a tag team match. But it’s what happened after the match that everyone is still talking about; Dominik punted Edge in the balls and then shockingly clotheslined his father right down into the mat.

Dom now has some explaining to do tonight on Raw. It seems clear that he felt wronged by his father for choosing Edge as his tag team partner at Clash at the Castle. Rey didn’t put his family first, so Dominik responded in kind and will now show that he brings a hell of a lot more to the table than he was ever given credit for. That’s one possible explanation for why Dominik betrayed his father.

Up to this point, Dominik Mysterio’s WWE career has been entirely dependent on Rey carrying him. Dom now appears ready to go out on his own, where he’ll either sink or swim. Without Rey by his side, “sink” seems to be the most likely outcome, and there’s a good chance that Dom will one day regret his terrible decision at Clash at the Castle. But maybe I’m underestimating him too, just like his father did.

The title scene

United States Champion Bobby Lashley will defend the gold tonight in a steel cage match against The Miz. There’s no reason to think the Miz stands a chance in this title fight, especially now that he’s being haunted by frequent sightings of that creep Dexter Lumis.

Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair was pinned by Bayley in a six woman tag team match at Clash at the Castle. This could be leading to a title shot for the Role Model at Extreme Rules. Bayley has struggled to beat Bianca in the past, but now she has the numbers game on her side. Will Bianca be able to handle Bayley, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai all by herself?

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defeated Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle thanks to an assist from Solo Sikoa, the younger brother of The Usos. Reigns and McIntyre aren’t currently advertised for Raw, so we might have to wait until SmackDown for some significant follow-up to this angle.

New WWE women’s tag team champions Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez are flying high after last week’s shocking win over IYO SKY and Dakota Kai. We should find out tonight which team will be their first challengers. Could it be SKY & Kai? Nikki A.S.H. & Doudrop? Alexa Bliss & Asuka? What about a returning Sasha Banks & Naomi?

Jimmy and Jey Uso didn’t have to focus on defending their WWE tag team titles last month. However, they do have Kevin Owens on their radar right now. Owens knows that if he ever hopes to defeat Roman Reigns for championship gold, he’ll have to take the Usos out of the equation first. Will KO be able to convince delusional Sami Zayn that The Bloodline doesn’t actually give a single shit about him?

I think Dana Brooke is still the 24/7 champion, but does it even matter at this point?

Other stuff to keep an eye on

- It sounds like Braun Strowman could be returning to WWE television tonight. The Monster Among Men was fired by Vince McMahon in June 2021, but Triple H is now bringing back many of the wrestlers who were dismissed by McMahon as dead weight. There’s pretty much room for one giant push at a time on the roster, so the return of Braun might be bad news for Omos, who has failed to develop to a passable level in the ring.

- Seth Rollins took advantage of Matt Riddle’s emotions in order to beat him at Clash at the Castle. Their issues are far from over, however, and a gimmick match with lots of weapons and violence seems likely for Extreme Rules.

- Johnny Gargano and Austin Theory are on a collision course. Theory’s stupid face exists to be superkicked over and over again, and I’m sure Gargano will happily oblige.

- Is Ezekiel okay?

- How will Alpha Academy rebound tonight after being rejected by Kurt Angle last week and losing against the Street Profits?

- AJ Styles didn’t get a match at either SummerSlam or Clash at the Castle. That’s a big deal considering these were two major stadium level events. Is there anything AJ can do to regain his spot near the top of the WWE pecking order?

What will you be looking for on Raw?