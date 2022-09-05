Welcome to Cageside Community Star Ratings for Clash at the Castle!

For some wrestling fans, star ratings are a way of life. It’s one thing to say that a match is good or bad, but can you actually put a number on it?

The star rating system is a scale ranging from 0 to 5 with increments of 0.25. A 5-star match is as close to perfect as it gets while a 0-star match is a complete dud.

Determining the star rating for a given match is a highly subjective process. In general the goal is to wrap up all the important elements of a match into one simple number. Some factors to consider may include the story and booking of the match, the workrate of the performers, ring psychology, length of the match, audience reaction, and so forth.

There is no such thing as a wrong answer, because every wrestling fan consumes this art form in a different way.

The purpose of Cageside Community Star Ratings is for the readers to assign star ratings to every single match on a given WWE pay-per-view event. These results will be tabulated and summarized after every match on the pay-per-view has been voted on by the community.

The next match up for debate from Clash at the Castle is Liv Morgan vs. Shayna Baszler.

Please select a star rating in the poll below and discuss your thoughts on this match in the comments section.