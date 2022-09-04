NXT held its latest premium live event today (Sun., Sept. 4, 2022) at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, as Bron Breakker, Mandy Rose, and Pretty Deadly unified the NXT, NXT women’s, and NXT tag team championships, respectively.
It was an eventful night!
Here’s how it all went down, thanks to a playlist full of highlights from the show:
- NXT Worlds Collide Kickoff
- Carmelo Hayes hangs a new shirt in the rafters
- Carmelo Hayes and Ricochet collide
- Roderick Strong is sent to the hospital after mystery attack
- Bodies go flying in wild Fatal 4-Way tag team match
- Damon Kemp turns on The Creed Brothers
- Rose looks to beat respect into Satomura
- Wes Lee is ready to get weird with JD McDonagh
- Waller is elevating his family name to superstardom
- Chance & Carter collide with Doudrop & Nikki A.S.H.
- Breakker levels Bate for stunning near fall
- It’s a match of the night every time Hayes is in the ring
- Mandy Rose says today was about her legacy
- Pretty Deadly are the two-time, two-time champions
- Doudrop & Nikki A.S.H. aren’t done with Toxic Attraction
