The final unification match at today’s (Sun., Sept. 4, 2022) NXT Worlds Collide premium live event at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, was the main event of the evening. Bron Breakker, the NXT champion, got together with Tyler Bate, the NXT UK champion, to determine who would carry both moving forward.

You didn’t think Bate was going to dethrone Breakker here, did you?

They sure wanted you to believe he could win, and the fans seem to buy he might actually be able to pull it off with the Tiger Driver 97. But no, he was never going to be the guy to beat Breakker to unify the titles on a show like this.

In the end, Bate ate a spear and was pinned in the middle of the ring.

Commentary did put over how well he did and how deserving he is of a rematch. After, he made sure to put both titles on Bron’s shoulders. The two embraced in the ring to close out the show.

Bron > All.

