Mandy Rose has spent much of her time with WWE not getting anywhere near the respect she deserves. It was only natural, then, that her story in NXT has largely been about still not getting that respect but being one badass chick despite that, and fighting and clawing her way to the top anyway.

That was more or less the story of the women’s title unification match at today’s (Sun., Sept. 4, 2022) NXT Worlds Collide premium live event at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. She could win, of course, but she was up against both Blair Davenport and the legendary Meiko Satomura in a triple threat match. Before going in, she sent Toxic Attraction off so she could do it all on her own.

And that’s exactly what she did.

In the end, she hit BOTH with a running knee and scored the pinfall to unify the NXT 2.0 and NXT UK women’s titles.

“My power, my pleasure, my pain,” Wade Barrett said as she posed with the titles. “Finally put some damn respect on the name Mandy Rose!”

Indeed.

