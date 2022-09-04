The first of three title unification matches on today’s (Sun., Sept. 4, 2022) NXT Worlds Collide premium live event from the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, featured a Fatal 4-Way Elimination match pitting NXT Tag Team Champions The Creed Brothers vs. NXT UK Tag Team Champions Briggs & Jensen vs. Gallus vs. Pretty Deadly.

Prior to the match, we were shown video of Diamond Mine’s Roderick Strong having been laid out in the parking lot earlier in the day.

Here was the order of elimination (and who eliminated them):

Briggs & Jensen (Gallus) Gallus (Creed Brothers) The Creed Brothers (Pretty Deadly)

The match was a chaotic mess of a wild brawl, with bodies flying everywhere at seemingly all times while there were still four teams involved. Once Briggs & Jensen were sent packing, the two UK teams briefly teamed up to take out the Creeds but then turned against each other and gave Brutus & Julius the chance to recover and get Gallus out of there.

It appeared The Creed Brothers were in position to keep their titles, with Damon Kemp coming in clutch with an assist. But no, he took a chair to the back of his former stablemate and opened the door for Pretty Deadly to win all the gold.

The Diamond Mine has finally exploded.

Yes boys!

Get complete NXT Worlds Collide results and coverage of every match on the card right here.