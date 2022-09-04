NXT Worlds Collide 2022 results: Carmelo Hayes don’t miss

Although today’s (Sun., Sept. 4, 2022) NXT Worlds Collide premium live event at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida was largely about unifying the NXT 2.0 and NXT UK championships, there were other worlds colliding on the show as well. That included wrestlers from the main roster coming down for a couple of title matches of their own.

The first of those matches kicked off the evening, with Carmelo Hayes looking to add another jersey to the collection against Ricochet in a North American title match:

The two had pretty much exactly the kind of match you would think they would — Ricochet matched Hayes’ speed and energy with all the smooth execution you’d expect from both. They went back-and-forth, trading all their best offense to increasingly loud reactions.

There were multiple insanely close falls. That was fine with the fans, who chanted “FIGHT FOR-EVER” at various points.

Trick Williams got involved on two separate occasions, but he didn’t play much of a part in the outcome. No, instead it was Hayes who deftly avoided a shooting star press and then instantly rolled Ricochet up to steal the winning pinfall.

This was easily one of Hayes’ better matches. Ricochet sure did his job of putting the young gun over.

