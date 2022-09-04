WWE NXT Worlds Collide goes live on Peacock in the U.S. and WWE Network elsewhere today (Sun., Sept. 4, 2022) at 4 pm ET from the company’s Performance Center in Orlando. But the promotion is also offering a free live stream of its pre-show starting a half-hour beforehand, and you can watch it right here!

You’ll get all the usual highlight packages to get you up to speed on all the feuds and angles heading into Worlds Collide. McKenzie Mitchell, Sam Roberts, NXT UK commentator Andy Shepard & others will break down the inter-brand rivalries and analyze tonight’s match-ups before the special event goes live.

The pre-show starts at 3:30pm ET, so remember to come back and join us here for the live stream you see above!

