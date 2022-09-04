WWE NXT Worlds Collide results, live streaming match coverage

WWE NXT Worlds Collide is all set to pop off today (Sun., Sept. 4, 2022) at 4pm ET, live on Peacock and WWE Network!
CagesideSeats.com will provide LIVE blow-by-blow, match-by-match coverage of NXT Worlds Collide below, beginning with the first match of the evening and right on through to the main event.
NXT is back in the cozy confines of the WWE Performance Center for their latest Premium Live Event. All the brand’s champions will be in action on this six match card. To get you ready, we’ve got a preview of the entire card, and predictions for every match!
WWE WORLDS COLLIDE QUICK RESULTS
Bron Breakker vs. Tyler Bate
The Creeds vs. Pretty Deadly vs. Briggs & Jensen vs. Gallus
Mandy Rose vs. Meiko Satomura vs. Blair Davenport
Carmelo Hayes vs. Ricochet
Doudrop & Nikki A.S.H. vs. Kayden Carter & Katana Chance
Axiom vs. Nathan Frazier
