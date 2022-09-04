WWE NXT is putting on their latest live special this weekend. Worlds Collide will not only feature the stars of 2.0, but it will also serve as the swan song for the UK branch of the brand. Titles will be unified, and the countdown to NXT Europe will begin on Sun., Sept. 4 at 4PM Eastern from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

The show will stream domestically on Peacock, and internationally on WWE Network.

If you’re new or just checking back in on NXT for this event, we’ve also got a full preview. Right now, we’ve assembled a motley crew of NXT-following Cagesiders to give you their thoughts & predictions on all the matches.

Let’s get to it.

WWE NXT WORLDS COLLIDE PREDICTIONS

Bron Breakker vs. Tyler Bate

Geno Mrosko: Break ya or Bate ya? Pick: Bron Breakker

Sean Rueter: This me picking with my heart rather than my head, probably, but the b i g s t r o n g b o i has given me some of my favorite NXT PLE matches over the year, so I’m going with him. Pick: Tyler Bate

Claire Elizabeth: There’s just no way NXT UK is winning the big one here, right? Right. Pick: Bron Breakker

Stella Cheeks: Tyler Bate needs to be reintroduced to the WWE Universe in the states. Bron Breakker is headed to the main roster sooner rather than later. You do the math. Pick: Bron Breakker

Marcus Benjamin: So I’m on record saying Bron loses this because (a)I believe his time in NXT is nearing its end, and secondly, I don’t see him headlining NXT Europe as the undisputed champ. Pick: Tyler Bate

Mandy Rose vs. Blair Davenport vs. Meiko Satomura

Geno Mrosko: There’s no better time than now. Pick: Mandy Rose

Sean Rueter: While I’m not the biggest Toxic Attraction fan, it’s hard to argue their run has hurt the ratings. That, and lack of anyone who’s really ready to carry the division (I’m assuming Meiko isn’t moving to Florida for the next six months or so, but even if she is I’m not sure she’s who WWE wants as one of the top stars on a this show), leads me to believe we aren’t getting a change here. Pick: Mandy Rose

Claire Elizabeth: Ugh. This is hard. Mandy’s reign is so long in the tooth, but Davenport feels weak and while Meiko is the greatest, I dunno. Gut feeling, snap decision, this is the bone NXT UK gets thrown and Satomura unifies the titles. Pick: Meiko Satomura

Stella Cheeks: Meiko Satomura is the best wrestler in the world. Pick: Meiko Satomura

Marcus Benjamin: Another changing of the guard match. Mandy’s run is solidified and no one can take that from her. Like Claire said, Davenport isn’t ready for this yet and no way does she beat Mandy and Meiko. No way on this earth or any of the other 51 earths. But she does eat the pin Pick: Meiko Satomura

Ricochet vs. Carmelo Hayes

Geno Mrosko: Who misses? Pick: Carmelo Hayes

Sean Rueter: HBK & team were okay with main roster guy winning a title for a month or so as part of a storyline earlier this year. Not sure why they shouldn’t be now. Melo’s hubris has to bite him at some point. Pick: Ricochet

Claire Elizabeth: I could totally see Ricochet picking this up for a week or two, maybe a month, under normal circumstances, but the A Champ has already had one interruption in his reign and I don’t really see another. Pick: Carmelo Hayes

Stella Cheeks: Everyone who showed up randomly from the main roster on NXT last week should lose on the principle that it was dumb and pandery. Pick: Carmelo Hayes

Marcus Benjamin: Melo don’t miss and he ain’t missing against the one and only. This is also my pick for match of the night, possibly the weekend. Pick: Carmelo Hayes

Pretty Deadly vs. The Creeds vs. Gallus vs. Briggs & Jensen

Geno Mrosko: HOSS FIGHT, kind of. Pick: Gallus

Sean Rueter: Do I want to see Kit & Elton feud with all of the other teams in the aftermath of this one? Ahhh, YES BOY! Pick: Pretty Deadly

Claire Elizabeth: The Creeds have the best and most interesting (although sadly least homoerotic) storyline here, and I think something like Roderick Strong interfering to keep the titles on them is likely, one last gasp effort to ingratiate himself and take his faction back. Pick: The Creeds

Stella Cheeks: I want the Creeds to win so Roddy can take credit for it. Pick: The Creeds

Marcus Benjamin: This should be violence. That’s all. Just violence. It’s less about who wins and more about who survives. Pick: The Brothers Creed

Nikki A.S.H. & Doudrop vs. Kayden Carter & Katana Chance

Geno Mrosko: Is there any belief in main roster stars moving down for a couple? Pick: Kayden Carter & Katana Chance

Sean Rueter: Even if Nikki & Dou stick around, and I think they might, you can’t dork KC2 with a short reign after it took them forever to finally win the belts. Pick: Kayden Carter & Katana Chance

Claire Elizabeth: Last minute filler match means no change. Pick: Katana Chance & Kayden Carter

Stella Cheeks:See previous prediction…unless Nikki goes full feral than 100% Nikki & Doudrop. Pick: KC2

Marcus Benjamin: I mean...come on. They just won the belts and there’s no way Doudrop and Nikki are moving to NXT. Pick: Katana Chance & Kayden Carter

Nathan Frazier vs. Axiom

Geno Mrosko: A good pick me up. Pick: Nathan Frazier

Sean Rueter: Not even entirely sure this match is on the show. Just glad I don’t have to live blog it (these boys are fast!) whenever it happens. Pick: Axiom

Claire Elizabeth: I wonder how much the current regime believes in the Axiom character? I could totally see a win here, but I think more likely a defeat leads to an eventual unmasking. Pick: Nathan Frazer

Stella Cheeks: Axiom is gonna steal this one. Get it?? Pick: Axiom

Marcus Benjamin: So this match just came out of the blue and it’s rooted in good old fashioned spirit of competition. Flip a coin. I did. Pick: Nathan Frazier

That's who we've got. Who are you taking, Cagesiders? Find out who’s right in our live blog!