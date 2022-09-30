There’s reportedly ‘a lot of concern’ at WWE about Randy Orton’s back injury

When last we saw Randy Orton wrestle, he and Matt Riddle dropped the Raw Tag titles to The Usos in a unification match on the May 20 SmackDown.

At the time, there was a report he was slate for a feud with Roman Reigns over the Undisputed WWE Universal title. Combined with long-running speculation the RK-Bro team would eventually turn on one another, there was no reason to think Orton wouldn’t remain a fixture of WWE programming.

But then another report indicated the 14 time WWE World champ was dealing with a back injury which could potentially cost him the rest of 2022 if it required surgery. That was back in June, and we haven’t heard much since — either in the dirt sheets or from WWE. The Viper’s been mentioned on Raw and SmackDown, but only in passing.

Now, in this week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer writes that among company officials:

“There is a lot of concern regarding Orton’s back injury and its severity.”

No word on if Randy’s undergone surgery. There aren’t signs one way or the other on his social media, but the 42 year old’s never been terribly active online.

We’ll keep you posted, and hope for the best.