Unauthorized Vince McMahon documentary coming to Vice in October

When Vince McMahon resigned from WWE in July, word was that several unflattering profiles were pending about the hush money scandal that led to his exit. Most reports focused on something from McMahon’s old nemeses at HBO Sports, but it looks like someone else will beat Bryant Gumbel to the punch.

PWInsider reports that Vice is producing a documentary on Vince that will air in October:

The documentary will cover McMahon’s career, including his retirement/resignation from WWE in the wake of the articles published by The Wall Street Journal.

Vice is, of course, the home of Dark Side of the Ring. The network will also be airing the new project from Dark Side creators Evan Husney & Jason Eisener and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Seven Bucks Productions, Tales from the Territories. Vice didn’t respond to inquiries, so it’s not clear who is working on the McMahon doc, or how deep into the hush money story it will delve. Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer tweeted that he was interviewed for the Vice special, but didn’t provide any additional information.

Should be interesting to see how a non-WWE project tackles the towering, complicated legacy of VKM. Netflix is said to still be working on its own four-part Vince doc, but that is being done in conjunction with WWE.