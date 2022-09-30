WWE Friday Night SmackDown comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (Sept. 30, 2022) with a live show emanating from Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, featuring all the latest build to the upcoming Extreme Rules pay-per-view (PPV) scheduled for early next month in Philadelphia.

Advertised for tonight: Shotzi gets a singles match against Bayley, with IYO SKY and Dakota Kai standing ringside.

Tonight’s card also features Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa representing The Bloodline in tag team action against Ricochet and Madcap Moss, Hit Row looking for payback in a match against Los Lotharios, and a lot more!

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR SEPT. 30

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR SEPT. 30