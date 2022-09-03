Sounds like we’re getting a Steel Cage match for the U.S. title on Raw next week

The Miz and Bobby Lashley had themselves a match on Monday Night Raw this past week, and because Dexter Lumis won’t leave Miz alone he was defeated. He’s convinced himself he just needs to eliminate distractions in a rematch, so he went about getting it set up with a challenge he laid down to Lashley, one that was immediately accepted as you can see in the following videos:

The Miz:

“I’m on vacation. The past couple weeks have been a little doozy. But being here I’ve been able to get my mind right, have a sense of clarity. And in that sense of clarity, I’ve come to a realization that last Monday night I had Bobby Lashley beat. If it wasn’t for the man whose name we shall not mention, I would have beaten Bobby Lashley, hit him with the Skull Crushing Finale and pinned him in 1-2-3. So here’s what I want: I want a rematch against Bobby Lashley for the United States championship. Because I want to make that title relevant. I want to make it prestigious and honorable and I want it to be represented on every single premium live event. I want it to be represented bigger than the Undisputed WWE title, bigger than the Intercontinental title, bigger than the tag team championships, and only a star like myself can do that. So this Monday night, I want Bobby Lashley for the United States championship with no distractions. I want a Steel Cage Match.”

Lashley:

“First of all, I can’t believe that you have the audacity to say that you can beat me. Second of all, you say that you want to bring respect, honor, and credibility to this title? That happens by staying out of the hands of people like you. Now that’s my responsibility. As far as your request to have another match against me this Monday night in a Steel Cage, it is granted. And it’s not granted because I think that you deserve it; and it’s not granted because I think that you have an opportunity; it’s granted because I’m going to make an example out of you. This title means something in the hands of The Almighty.”

WWE has yet to make it official, but it’s reasonable to expect this is what we’ll be getting.

