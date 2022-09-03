WWE took over Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales today (Sat., Sept. 3, 2022) for its Clash at the Castle event and boy howdy was it one hell of a show. The wrestling was pretty damn good all up and down the card and there were several noteworthy events mixed throughout the evening.

Check out all the highlights from the big show right here:

WWE Clash at the Castle Kickoff

Madcap Moss goes wild in Six-Man Tag

Liv Morgan meets UFC’s Leon Edwards

Bianca Belair & Asuka & Alexa Bliss team up for triple suplex

Cody Rhodes’ road to recovery

Roman Reigns arrives in style

Imperium reunites with GUNTHER

Sheamus hits 26 Beats of the Bodhrán

Liv Morgan powerbombs Shayna Baszler

Damian Priest gets hung up on the barricade

Dominik betrays his father Rey Mysterio

Seth “Freakin” Rollins steals the Bro Derek

McIntyre brings back “Broken Dreams” theme

Karrion Kross distracts Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre shuts up Roman Reigns

Tyson Fury KO’s Austin Theory

Solo Sikoa saves Roman Reigns’ championship

Roman Reigns and Tyson Fury face off

Liv Morgan thanks Matt Riddle

Imperium is forever

Sheamus wants one more Intercontinental title opportunity

WWE Clash at the Castle press conference

Get complete Clash at the Castle results and coverage of every match on the card right here. For a recap with reactions to all the night’s events click here.