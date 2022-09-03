WWE took over Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales today (Sat., Sept. 3, 2022) for its Clash at the Castle event and boy howdy was it one hell of a show. The wrestling was pretty damn good all up and down the card and there were several noteworthy events mixed throughout the evening.
Check out all the highlights from the big show right here:
- WWE Clash at the Castle Kickoff
- Madcap Moss goes wild in Six-Man Tag
- Liv Morgan meets UFC’s Leon Edwards
- Bianca Belair & Asuka & Alexa Bliss team up for triple suplex
- Cody Rhodes’ road to recovery
- Roman Reigns arrives in style
- Imperium reunites with GUNTHER
- Sheamus hits 26 Beats of the Bodhrán
- Liv Morgan powerbombs Shayna Baszler
- Damian Priest gets hung up on the barricade
- Dominik betrays his father Rey Mysterio
- Seth “Freakin” Rollins steals the Bro Derek
- McIntyre brings back “Broken Dreams” theme
- Karrion Kross distracts Drew McIntyre
- Drew McIntyre shuts up Roman Reigns
- Tyson Fury KO’s Austin Theory
- Solo Sikoa saves Roman Reigns’ championship
- Roman Reigns and Tyson Fury face off
- Liv Morgan thanks Matt Riddle
- Imperium is forever
- Sheamus wants one more Intercontinental title opportunity
- WWE Clash at the Castle press conference
