Austin Theory failed yet another Money in the Bank cash-in

There are probably quite a few things in this world Austin Theory is good at. I don’t know what they are, but I’m trying to act in good faith here so I’m just going to go ahead and assume that’s the case. There is one thing, however, he is tremendously bad at. He’s spectacularly bad at it, even.

This man is impossibly bad at cashing in the Money in the Bank contract.

He tried it at SummerSlam in late July and got absolutely dump trucked. Today, after staying relatively quiet in the meantime, he made another attempt at Clash at the Castle during the Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre main event.

This time he got knocked out by Heavyweight Boxing Champion Tyson Fury:

Man, this guy sucks so unbelievably hard. He’ll probably successfully cash that contract in at some point but does anyone actually believe he’ll win even if he manages to make it official?

