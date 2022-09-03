What was ‘Match of the Night’ at Clash at the Castle?

WWE has put a bow tie around its Clash at the Castle pay-per-view (PPV) from Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, as the promotion wrapped up the show today (Sat., Sept. 3, 2022) with Roman Reigns once again triumphing, this time over Drew McIntyre thanks to some help from the debuting Solo Sikoa.

Was it the best match on the card?

Elsewhere, Liv Morgan managed to pin Shayna Baszler clean right there in the middle of the ring to retain her SmackDown women’s championship, GUNTHER and Sheamus absolutely went to war over the Intercontinental title, with the reigning champion successfully retaining, Dominik Mysterio helped his dad, Rey, and Edge take down The Judgment Day before he turned heel on them both, and a whole lot more.

For complete results and the live blog from the show