WWE is reintroducing another idea that has long been a staple of traditional sports — the post-game press conference!

In this case, we’ll apparently be getting “reaction and fallout” from today’s (Sat., Sept. 3, 2022) Clash at the Castle event from Cardiff, Wales from the wrestlers who appeared on the show, though it’s unclear which of them will actually take to the podium.

The event saw Roman Reigns retain the WWE Universal championship by defeating Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins defeat Matt Riddle in a bitter grudge match, Dominik Mysterio turn heel on his father, Rey, after he beat The Judgment Day alongside Edge, Liv Morgan retain the SmackDown women’s championship by pinning Shayna Baszler clean, GUNTHER beat Sheamus to keep the Intercontinental title in a slobberknocker, and a whole lot more.

It’s unclear exactly what kind of press conference this will be — WWE kayfabe driven or a more legitimate meet with the media, but we’ll find out when it goes live!

Get complete Clash at the Castle coverage right here.