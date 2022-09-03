WWE closed out its big Clash at the Castle pay-per-view (PPV) from Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, today (Sat., Sept. 3, 2022) with the long awaited Drew McIntyre vs. Roman Reigns WWE Universal championship match. All signs pointed to — with some rumors suggesting there may be a real chance of it — Reigns finally dropping the title after two years as champion.

Nope!

It was sold that Reigns was as vulnerable as ever because he came into this match alone. Paul Heyman is still selling his injuries from SummerSlam and The Usos, as they put it, weren’t medically cleared to attend the show. That meant it was truly McIntyre vs. Reigns straight up.

There were outside influences anyway. Such as:

Later, it appeared as though Austin Theory was going to cash in the Money in the Bank contract, but Tyson Fury, sitting ringside, knocked him the hell out.

Then, right as it looked like McIntyre had the match won and he was going to become champion, Solo Sikoa made his main roster debut, yanking the referee out of the ring before he could count to three. That opened the door for Reigns to hit a Spear to get the pinfall.

There was so much more to the match, one you need to see to truly appreciate, but this was an absolute banger of a main event that had a little bit of everything.

