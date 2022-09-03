Dominik Mysterio finally turns heel on his dad

Going into today’s (Sat., Sept. 3, 2022) WWE Clash at the Castle pay-per-view (PPV) at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, there was tension between Dominik Mysterio and both his father, Rey, and his tag team partner at the show, Edge. The two were taking on The Judgment Day and Dom wasn’t a big fan of the fact that his dad was linking up with someone other than his own son to do battle against their mutual enemy.

Despite this, all seemed to be well during the actual match. In fact, Dominik ensured Rey and Edge emerged victorious, as he got involved multiple times and help cheat their way to victory.

Hey, let’s call it what it is, right?

It wasn’t until after that we got the turn.

Indeed, while Edge and Rey were being showered with adoration from the fans at the stadium, they offered for Dom to join them. Instead, he kicked the former right in the balls. Then, while his father was pleading with him to stop and asking why, he went ahead and laid out dear old dad with a vicious lariat.

That got one hell of a pop.

It was a well executed turn, and they booed Dom all the way to the back.

Exciting times!

Get complete Clash at the Castle results and coverage of every match on the card right here.