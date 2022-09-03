For the first time in 900 days, per Michael Cole, Shayna Baszler challenged for a WWE title today (Sat., Sept. 3, 2022) when she took on Liv Morgan for the SmackDown women’s championship at the WWE Clash at the Castle pay-per-view (PPV) at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

There wasn’t much build to this match. Baszler promised to take a limb with her, and Morgan has still been playing the underdog role despite quite literally being the champion of the division.

Morgan was presented like an equal in the actual match, threatening Baszler, known as a submission mission, with a few submissions herself. In the end, she avoided every attempt thrown her way and ultimately used Oblivion to score a clean pinfall victory.

She is still your SmackDown women’s champion and while Ronda Rousey didn’t make the trip, her presence looms large.

