If there was ever a match to be excited for, at least in terms of sheer physicality, it was the Intercontinental championship battle pitting the Champion GUNTHER against the challenger Sheamus at today’s (Sat., Sept. 3, 2022) WWE Clash at the Castle event at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

But first things first — Ludwig Kaiser introduced Giovanni Vinci in what appeared to be a full blown reunion for Imperium. It remains to be seen if this represents a call up for Vinci and the group returning proper, but they were back for this show, which was noteworthy, considering Kaiser and Vinci neutralized Sheamus’ goons, Ridge Holland and BUTCH.

When the match started, it was every bit as brutal as expected. They two traded heavy blows at first, and then GUNTHER started in on chopping Sheamus to bits, just like he said he would. It was a lot. It was damn near uncomfortable, as Michael Cole would tell it.

Sheamus got his turn to fire back, and those Ten Beats of the Bodhrán sure looked strong as hell to me.

It wasn’t long before the two were just slugging away at each other in the middle of the ring, much to the delight of the fans in the stadium, who showered them with “this is awesome” chants.

Sheamus, who vowed to win the title to become an ULTIMATE GRAND SLAM CHAMPION, as he put it, threw everything and the kitchen sink at GUNTHER. He just couldn’t put him away. He hurt his back on a powerbomb, and that ended up playing into the finish, when he couldn’t deliver a Brogue Kick because of it. GUNTHER gave him another, and then followed up with the big lariat to score the pin and retain the title.

An incredible match.

After GUNTHER left to the back, Sheamus, for his efforts, was rewarded with a standing ovation.

Get complete Clash at the Castle results and coverage of every match on the show right here.