Chris Jericho responds to Triple H’s Wednesday Night War comments: ‘NXT sucks’

Triple H’s quick dismissal of a question about the impact of AEW Dynamite winning the head-to-head ratings battle with WWE NXT from 2019-2021 was a big talking point around the wrestling world yesterday (Sept. 2).

Chris Jericho, a founding member of the AEW roster and one of the loudest voices trumpeting his side’s victories during the “War”, quickly got an opportunity to retort when he was asked about his old co-worker & rival’s remark during an interview with Inside The Ropes.

He didn’t hold back:

“Once again it is just changing the narrative and changing the history, which makes me laugh. Because when it started, it was not developmental, it was a third brand, it’s not a sprint, it’s a marathon, and all the other bullshit that they said, so of course we [AEW] beat the developmental or whatever you want to call it, but who gives a shit? “It’s such old news, and the show sucks, NXT sucks, it’s not a good show, and they know it. Whether they were punished or not, they probably were punished. That’s probably why Triple H said those things because he is angry that we beat them, and he is probably angry that we exist. But you know, we don’t care about WWE, we care about our show, we care about putting on the best stories that we can put on, we care about building our fanbase and building our ratings. “We will continue to exist and I will tell you this, my boss has a lot more money than his boss does. A lot more. So you want to go to that and, we are not going anywhere, we will continue to grow. That pisses them off and why wouldn’t it? They had a monopoly for so long and don’t like the fact that we exist and that’s fine. We don’t care that they exist, God bless them. They are running a show in front of 50,000 people, why would he care about us? But you know, he should, and he does, and that’s why he said those things.”

The (presently inaccurate, in this writer’s opinion) assessment of NXT’s quality belies Jericho’s oft-stated stance that AEW doesn’t care what WWE does because they’re only focused on their own product, but otherwise it’s not an outrageous quote.

Jericho’s not wrong about about Hunter “changing the narrative” here. The “my boss has more money than your boss” line reads childishly, but the point that AEW isn’t going away is a valid one — especially considering the current narrative about how their rivalry with WWE is going since Trips took over for Vince McMahon.

Both men responded to a question in a way that promotes their interest, and that includes downplaying the competition. It’s fun to dissect and debate a bit, but in the long run, the key line in Jericho’s quote is really this one...