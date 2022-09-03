WWE takes over Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, today (Sat., Sept. 2, 2022) for its Clash at the Castle pay-per-view (PPV) extravaganza featuring Drew McIntyre going “home” to get his latest crack at the WWE Universal championship, which has been held by Roman Reigns for over two years now. Elsewhere on the card, Liv Morgan puts the SmackDown women’s championship on the line against Shayna Baszler, GUNTHER and Sheamus are scheduled for a HOSS FIGHT over the Intercontinental title, Edge will team up with Rey Mysterio for what could be the final time in their respective careers to finally vanquish The Judgment Day, Matt Riddle gets a chance to get revenge on Seth Rollins for those comments about his personal life on Monday Night Raw this past week, Bianca Belair teams with Alexa Bliss and Asuka to battle it out with Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY, and a whole lot more. This StoryStream will be the spot for all results, recaps, videos, and post-event fallout. Enjoy the show!