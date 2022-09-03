Sad Corbin appears to be linking up with JBL

Baron Corbin, ol Bum Ass, as Pat McAfee calls him, tried to break his losing streak with an open challenge on Friday Night SmackDown this week. Former Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura answered the call and beat him clean, with very little resistance.

Corbin is down in the dumps once again.

But it doesn’t appear that’s going to last, because he may be linking up with none other than the “Wrestling God” himself, JBL:

“What happened to you?!? Get in!”

And with a smile, Corbin hopped right into the back of the long white limo.

It makes some measure of sense to pair the two, what with Corbin’s “happy” streak coming by way of hitting it big in Las Vegas and JBL being what WWE describes as a “self made millionaire.” He was one hell of a heel when he was still active, and if he’s got something left in him, why not put him to use to help get a guy like Corbin over? After all, we’ve seen just about enough of this version of Corbin. It was time to evolve or change again in some way.

JBL just might lead him right to that.

Anyway, here are all the videos from SmackDown this week: