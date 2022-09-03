Roman Reigns might actually lose the title

The match

Roman Reigns defends the WWE Universal championship against Drew McIntyre in the main event of today’s (Sat., Sept. 3, 2022) WWE Clash at the Castle pay-per-view (PPV) from Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

The story

It’s all about McIntyre returning “home” to get his next big shot at the title.

There’s been a lot more build than that, of course. Pretty much all of that is covered in this video here:

But while Reigns has been a lot of the focus of television for a long time now — that happens when you’re the champion — that’s just been in celebration of his being just that. There’s not much promotion to do with that.

McIntyre, on the other hand, has been the subject of a media blitz.

That includes beautifully done promo spots like this:

To my family and my beautiful wife, thank you ❤️ #WWECastlepic.twitter.com/mWV2lF38px — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) August 28, 2022

That doesn’t feel like the kind of thing you shoot for a guy who is going to travel across the world, presumably get hero’s welcome, and then lose, does it?

Then again, a certain heavyweight boxing great will be sitting ringside for the match. That same heavyweight boxing great has been challenging McIntyre to a match for years now. There were reasons it couldn’t happen in 2020. Those reasons no longer exist.

We’ll see what happens soon enough.