WWE Clash at the Castle is all set to take place today (Sat., Sept. 2, 2022) from Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. It begins at 12:00 pm ET with the Kickoff show leading right on into the main course at 1:00 pm ET on Peacock in the U.S., WWE Network everywhere else, or your local cable pay-per-view provider.

Luckily for you Cagesiders, our staff of learned wrestling blowhards is here to help figure out just how the event is going to play out with predictions for each match on the card.

Let’s get to it.

WWE CLASH AT THE CASTLE PREDICTIONS

WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

Geno Mrosko: The entire focus of the promotion for this show has been around McIntyre and his quest to win the title at home and blah blah, but I’m still rooting for Reigns to remain champion for as long as he possibly can. Pick: Roman Reigns

Sean Rueter: Maybe I’m in the minority, and I’m more open to it if it involves a scenario where he only drops the WWE title, but I don’t think this is the right time for Roman to lose. Especially not when they have so many options to protect McIntyre like Sami screw-up, Tyson Fury distraction, and Solo Sikoa debut. Pick: Roman Reigns

Kyle Decker: Give them credit. This is the first time that I’ve thought that there’s a legitimate chance of Roman losing in probably over a year. And I would enjoy the moment if they do. But as long as there’s a glimmer of hope that the Rock wrestles at WrestleMania next year, they stick with the Tribal Chief. Pick: Roman Reigns

Claire Elizabeth: The Bloodline stuff is the best stuff on all of WWE programming right now, and it’d be a real genuine shame to begin the ending of it all with Roman losing the title rather than building up to that and letting all the collateral drama play out. So, deus ex castle, shenanigans, whatever, I’m betting on a spear and a 1-2-3 here. Pick: Roman Reigns

Cain A. Knight: Considering the location of this event, there’s a decent chance Drew will stand tall at the end of this match. The question is, will WWE choose the lame approach of a disqualification finish, an unsatisfying end where Drew loses the match but Claymores the Bloodline afterwards, or the exciting finish where Drew pins Roman and takes all of his gold? Roman is skipping out on the October PPV, so he can lose the belts here and win them back back at the Saudi show in November. Pick: Drew McIntyre

Stella Cheeks: Don’t get me wrong, Roman as The Head of The Table has been amazing, but it is starting to enter “oh we’ve done this so long that it’s stale” territory. Roman and Drew have good chemistry in the ring and have some how gotten me to care about this rematch. Plus, Drew wining when they are over in the UK would be super cool and, frankly, he deserves it for doing the heavy lifting by himself in this feud. Pick: Drew McIntyre

Marcus Benjamin: I want to say “What Stella said” because she’s my partner. We ride together, we die together. That sort of thing. But I won’t do that here even though I agree with her completely. Roman Reigns is still WWE’s best story but, as I asked several moons ago, what’s the endgame? Every story needs a conclusion—unless you’re a Disney franchise—and there’s only but so many more places we can go with Reigns. Even in kayfabe the man admits there’s no one left so he’s just collecting checks at this point. I think Drew gets the W possibly due to some shenanigans that don’t matter in front of his kin folk. That gives Roman a legitimate beef when they get back to the states, along with another angle to play as the cheated Tribal Chief. But we get the feel good story and start to believe a god king can bleed. Pick: Drew McIntyre

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Liv Morgan (c) vs. Shayna Baszler

Geno Mrosko: I could see keeping the title on Morgan but also remember Triple H running the show and what that could mean for the future. Pick: Shayna Baszler

Sean Rueter: Even if she wasn’t getting over an arm injury, Morgan shouldn’t beat the Queen of Spades. In her current state, fuggedaboudit. Pick: Shayna Baszler

Kyle Decker: There is more to be done with Liv and Ronda to take the strap (we can say that now) off Liv. Plus, she needs one actual win during this reign. Pick: Liv Morgan

Claire Elizabeth: Does Liv even work here anymore? Snark at the absolute lack of zazz this feud has aside, Shayna is one of Hunter’s favorites and I could totally see the Game getting the pencil sweats over building up to her and Rousey sooner rather than later. Pick: Shayna Baszler

Cain A. Knight: Liv Morgan is extremely weak and vulnerable, but Shayna Baszler is a consistent loser. She only earned this spot because she had the luckiest draw in a gauntlet match. Prior to that victory, Baszler only won two televised matches in 2022. Ronda Rousey was right when she said Baszler is no longer a killer. Pick: Liv Morgan

Stella Cheeks: Would love for Shayna to win the title but sadly it’s not her time. Liv is meant to beat up the big scary former MMA star so that she can solidify her reign as champ and wash the stank of Ronda Rousey off her. Pick: Liv Morgan

Marcus Benjamin: I think they’re done with the Liv Morgan experiment for now. That is all. Pick: Shayna Baszler

Intercontinental Championship: GUNTHER (c) vs. Sheamus

Geno Mrosko: As excited for an Intercontinental championship match as I’ve been in a long, long time. Hardly care who wins, but assume the champion will retain. Pick: GUNTHER

Sean Rueter: My chest hurts already, and the match hasn’t even started yet. What, no one else gets sympathy pains watching wrestling? Pick: Gunther

Kyle Decker: This match is going to be awesome. And painful. But mainly awesome. Pick: Gunther

Claire Elizabeth: Speaking of zazz, GUNTHER’s had so much the last couple weeks that I’ve almost stopped caring about the name change! (I will never stop caring about the name change.) My man’s talking trash and dropping dudes, and he and Sheamus are gonna go to absolute war and it’s gonna be great. Pick: GUNTHER

Cain A. Knight: Sorry Sheamus, but it’s Gunther’s time now. Pick: Gunther

Stella Cheeks: I want to say “obviously” Gunther, but hot damn Sheamus has been incredible lately. I mean, it’s going to be Gunther, but he is going to have to FIGHT for this win. Pick: Gunther

Marcus Benjamin: SLOBBER KNOCKER! That’s all I think about when I see these two names put together in front of my face. Sheamus will put up a fight but Gunther isn’t losing until they’re ready to give him the big championship. Pick: Gunther.

Bianca Belair & Alexa Bliss & Asuka vs. Bayley & Dakota Kai & IYO SKY

Geno Mrosko: If you beat the singles champion, does that mean they set up for a future program with Bayley? Don’t really see that happening here in this way. Pick: Belair & Bliss & Asuka

Sean Rueter: Tempted to pull for the maximum internet outrage option, but having the heels go over here just makes too much sense as a way to set up a bunch of future title feuds. Pick: Bayley, IYO SKY, Dakota Kai

Kyle Decker: After losing on Raw on Monday, Bayley’s team absolutely has to win here. A loss would be a terrible roll out. And if we’re working to Bayley vs. Belair, our Role Model has to get it done here. Pick: Bayley, Dakota Kai, & IYO SKY

Claire Elizabeth: Yep yep, heels lost the tag title finals so they have to win here, only way to fly. Pick: Bayley, Dakota Kai, & IYO SKY

Cain A. Knight: Kay & SKY pretty much have to win here after losing against Aliyah on Raw. Pick: Bayley, IYO SKY, Dakota Kai

Stella Cheeks: If IYO & Dakota lose this match after their shocking loss to Aliyah & Raquel then they might as well call it as a tag team. Plus, Bayley needs a big win (even if she has to cheat to do it). Pick: Bayley, IYO SKY & Dakota Kai

Marcus Benjamin: After what happened on Raw, Bayley’s crew needs the W. I mean, they really, really need the W. That happens here, so look for plenty of cheating on their behalf to make the face team look good in defeat. Pick: Bayley, Dakota Kai, & IYO SKY

Matt Riddle vs. Seth Rollins

Geno Mrosko: I continue to assume this is all leading to Randy Orton’s return in some way, relatively soon. Maybe here, even? Pick: Seth Rollins

Sean Rueter: One of the cards more uncertain outcomes, but I reckon I’ll go along with the notion that Seth needs a win after losing the entire Cody Rhodes series. Pick: Seth Rollins

Kyle Decker: Seth loses a lot and it doesn’t seem to matter. Where as the newly rechristened Matt could benefit from a big win here. Of all guys on the roster who could eventually ascend into the main event scene, Riddle is a prime one. Giving him a big win here would help his stock. Pick: Matt Riddle

Claire Elizabeth: I’m gonna go wildcard here— these two haven’t been contained yet, they’ve been fighting in the parking lot, in the stands, backstage, you name it. This match is gonna go to a double DQ brawl and then they’ll get to do something... extreme next month. Pick: Draw

Cain A. Knight: Matt Riddle isn’t Cody Rhodes, so Seth actually has a chance to win a PPV match. Pick: Seth Rollins

Stella Cheeks: Seth Rollins cut DEEP Monday when he trashed Riddle’s divorce. Riddle is too heated and is going to make mistakes. They really do call Seth “The Architect” for a reason. Pick: Seth Rollins

Marcus Benjamin: Before Monday, I was picking Riddle. Then Seth did what he did and said what he said. Besides the fact Riddle is off his game, I believe Randy Orton is his destiny whenever the Viper returns. Seth keeps calling his shot against Roman Reigns, so this is a stepping stone in that direction. Pick: Seth Rollins

Edge & Rey Mysterio vs. The Judgment Day

Geno Mrosko: I’m thinking we finally see something interesting with Dominik here, potentially even involving him joining up with the rule breakers. Pick: The Judgment Day

Sean Rueter: Something tells me the Welsh are gonna want to see the current and future Hall of Famer win in what is likely one of their last matches in the UK. Pick: Edge & Rey Mysterio

Kyle Decker: It’s time for Dom to turn on his dad because of all his weird feelings for Rhea. And if he’s not being lead out on a leash by the Nightmare by the end of the year, we can all call Triple H’s run a failure. Pick: The Judgment Day

Claire Elizabeth: Yeah, legend in the last year of his career plus the greatest of all time equals babyface win here. Pick: Edge & Rey Mysterio

Cain A. Knight: It’s been a long time coming, but Dominik Mysterio will finally turn on his father and bow down to the new dominant figure in his life, Rhea Ripley. Pick: The Judgment Day

Stella Cheeks: We’re still doing this? Pick: The Judgement Day

Marcus Benjamin: The Dominik turn finally happens, giving a new meaning to “Father knows best.” Pick: The Judgment Day

That’s how we see the card playing out.

How about you?