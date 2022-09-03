Liv Morgan is too weak and vulnerable to win

The match

Liv Morgan defends the SmackDown women’s championship against Shayna Baszler in a singles match at today’s (Sat., Sept. 3, 2022) WWE Clash at the Castle pay-per-view (PPV) from Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

The story

SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan didn’t have a prayer against Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam, yet Liv picked up a fluke win thanks to a very bad referee decision. Rousey was understandably upset after being screwed over, so she damn near snapped Morgan’s arm after the match.

Morgan’s challenger for Clash at the Castle was determined by a gauntlet match on the Aug. 5 episode of SmackDown. Lady luck was on Shayna Baszler’s side when she drew the final entry into the match and was able to pin an exhausted Raquel Rodriguez to earn this title fight.

One week later, Liv and Shayna signed the contract to make it official. After Morgan trash talked Baszler as being a shittier version of Ronda Rousey, the heel challenger pounced on the champ. Baszler targeted and tortured Liv’s vulnerable arm. Even so, Morgan managed to stand tall after bulldogging Shayna through a table.

Shayna wasn’t done there. She attacked Morgan on the Aug. 19 episode of SmackDown and once again went after Liv’s weakened arm. This time, however, Baszler didn’t go for the killing blow because she didn’t want her title match at Clash at the Castle to be postponed.

That’s pretty much the entire build here; Morgan is once again facing a physically stronger opponent, and the champ’s injured arm makes her a huge underdog. Can Liv rely on yet another terrible referee call to bail her out of the long odds this time?

The wild card in this whole thing might just be the former champion, Ronda Rousey. Ever since she was screwed in her title match at SummerSlam, Rousey has repeatedly defied the authority of WWE Official Adam Pearce. Rousey also belittled Baszler as someone who used to be a killer but now plays by the rules. It’s hard to argue with Ronda that Shayna is not a killer; Baszler has been a loser for a long time, winning only three televised matches in 2022. Will Ronda show up at Clash at the Castle to get involved in this match?

Find out who wins by tuning into Clash at the Castle and keeping it right here at Cageside Seats!