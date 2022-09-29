Report: Dr. Chris Amann is gone from WWE

Longtime WWE physician Dr. Chris Amann is reportedly gone from the company.

That news comes from PW Insider, which is also reporting that Amann was not fired:

“Amann gave notice some time ago and officially retired from his position with WWE this month.”

Amann was most recently in the news from 2015 through 2018 when he sued CM Punk and Colt Cabana for defamation following Punk’s infamous tell-all podcast in late 2014. Amann was seeking nearly four million dollars in compensatory damages after Punk claimed Amann mistreated a staph infection on his lower back. WWE shot back at Punk’s allegations and released a video with multiple angles of Punk’s lower back and ass from Royal Rumble 2014, allowing the viewer to decide if a baseball-sized growth was visible or not.

The case went to trial in 2018, where the jury found no merit to Amann’s claims. The doctor ultimately hurt his own reputation by admitting to a serious ethical violation during pre-trial depositions involving a sexual relationship with a WWE wrestler who was also his patient.

Amann began working for WWE in 2008. In addition to his standard duties as senior ringside physician, he also helped implement WWE’s Wellness Policy.