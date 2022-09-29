Earlier today, WWE officially announced there will be a Six-Man Tag Team Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match between the Brawling Brutes and Imperium on Oct. 8 at Extreme Rules 2022. Now it looks like there could be a second piece of news coming out of that announcement besides the match itself.

Most eagle-eyed readers (and even many readers with typical human eyes) noticed that WWE fully capitalized Gunther’s name as “GUNTHER” whenever he was mentioned in their article. This is very similar to how his previous ring name, WALTER, was stylized.

Now that out-of-touch Vince McMahon is gone from WWE, a couple of his pointless name changes have thankfully been reversed. For example, Riddle can now be called Matt Riddle again, while Theory is back to being named Austin Theory. Hopefully Shotzi won’t have to wait much longer before she follows suit.

We can’t conclude yet with 100% confidence that Gunther is now spelled GUNTHER, but given the aforementioned context, it would seem to make sense that WWE is heading in that direction with the former WALTER. If so, this would be another name modification for Gunther after his last name was quickly dropped amidst controversy.

