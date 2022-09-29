Robert Roode hasn’t wrestled on WWE television since the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on April 1. He hasn’t wrestled on WWE house shows since a loss against Omos in late June. His old tag team partner, Dolph Ziggler, has been competing solo on Raw since July.

So, what exactly has been going on with Robert during this time?

I don’t know the answer to that question, but this post on Roode’s Instagram from earlier today sure is interesting:

Heading home after what is hoped to be a successful trip to Birmingham AL . Big thank you to @southlakeortho and @andrews_sports_medicine for taking great care of me this week Especially to the first class medical staff of Dr Micheal Ellerbusch , Dr Andrew Cordover and Dr Charles Carnel.

This medical procedure will naturally lead to speculation that it’s related to Roode’s concurrent absence from WWE television.

We’ll keep a good thought for Bob during his recovery and hope to see him and his glorious robes back on WWE TV soon.