Here’s the latest on Tony D’Angelo’s strange injury

Tony D’Angelo lost a match against Wes Lee on this week’s episode of NXT after a referee stoppage. Wes caught Tony in a drop toehold into the middle buckle. D’Angelo clutched his knee on the mat after taking the move, and the match was called shortly thereafter. The replay of the spot doesn’t give any indication on what caused his injury.

This episode of NXT was taped two weeks ago, so the injury and match finish were already known. There haven’t been any updates on the situation until today.

It’s not much, but on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer indicated the injury probably won’t require major surgery:

“From what I understand, it’s not that bad, in the sense that I don’t think it’s major surgery or anything, ‘cause I’ve heard he’ll be back sooner than you would think. But he is hurt.”

How much time did you originally think Tony D was going to miss with this injury? He’ll apparently be back sooner than that, if what Meltzer heard is correct.

In the meantime, we’ll continue to keep our fingers crossed for the Don of NXT.