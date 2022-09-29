WWE Extreme Rules 2022 is scheduled for Sat., Oct. 8, at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Unlike last year’s card, WWE has been loading up this year’s iteration with several gimmick matches. One more of these bouts has just been made official; it will be The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Butch, Ridge Holland) vs. Imperium (Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser, Giovanni Vinci) in a Six-Man Tag Team Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match. That means there will be weapons aplenty and no disqualifications when these two factions go to war in Philadelphia.

The timing of this donnybrook match is interesting given that Gunther is set to defend his Intercontinental championship against Sheamus the night before Extreme Rules, on the Oct. 7 season premiere episode of SmackDown on FOX. Considering that these two men just had a potential match of the year earlier this month at Clash at the Castle, I certainly won’t complain about getting too much of a good thing.

Here’s the updated lineup for Extreme Rules:

Raw Women’s Championship Ladder Match : Bianca Belair (c) vs. Bayley

: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Bayley SmackDown Women’s Championship Extreme Rules Match : Liv Morgan (c) vs. Ronda Rousey

: Liv Morgan (c) vs. Ronda Rousey Fight Pit : Seth Rollins vs. Matt Riddle

: Seth Rollins vs. Matt Riddle Strap Match : Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross

: Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross I Quit Match : Edge vs. Finn Balor

: Edge vs. Finn Balor Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match: The Brawling Brutes vs. Imperium

Do you like how the Extreme Rules card is shaping up, Cagesiders?