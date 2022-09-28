The ratings and viewership data are in for the Sept. 27 edition of NXT.

According to Showbuzz Daily, the second of two pre-taped episodes was watched by 660,000 overall, with a .16 rating among 18-49 year olds. That’s the second straight week viewership’s declined, and the lowest overall audience number since last month’s Heatwave special. The demo number is up from last week, but within the range the show’s been operating in over the last month or so.

NXT faced some unusual competition last night, as Americans were focused on Hurricane Ian’s approach to Florida’s west coast. The Weather Channel’s 9pm ET broadcast won the night with a .22 rating. NXT finished 14th among cable originals, with four of the shows ahead of it coming from The Weather Channel.

Keep a good thought for the people of Florida, and everyone already being hurt by this hurricane season in places like Puerto Rico and Cuba.

Here’s our usual look at NXT’s viewership and 18 - 49 year old demo rating over the past year:

