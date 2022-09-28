Tony D’Angelo’s injury sends Wes Lee to Halloween Havoc’s North American title Ladder Match

Wes Lee officially joined Carmelo Hayes & Oro Mensah in the field of Halloween Havoc’s North American championship Ladder Match on Sept. 27’s edition of WWE NXT. But as commentary and the company’s social media confirmed for us, it was not in the way Lee wanted to do so.

That’s because he won by referee stoppage after Tony D’Angelo suffered an apparently legitimate injury.

It happened when Lee countered a charge with a drop toe hold, sending Tony D face first into the middle turnbuckle. Doesn’t appear to be a head injury, however. D’Angelo immediately clutched his knee after he hit the canvas. The official threw up the “X” after he tried to put weight on his right leg, but couldn’t.

This episode was taped two weeks ago. That they didn’t film a different ending probably isn’t a great sign, as it could mean D’Angelo couldn’t. But maybe the fact they decided to air it anyway, and that we haven’t heard any reports of surgery are good signs?

Fingers crossed for the Don of NXT. But the show must go on, and for the Ladder Match coming on our way on the Oct. 22 PLE, next week’s tiebreaker in Nathan Frazer & Axiom’s Best of Three series will give us our next qualifier. That should leave one open spot in the battle for the vacant NA title.

We certainly wouldn’t call Tony D’s injury a highlight, but it’s in this playlist with the highlights from last night’s show:

Ilja Dragunov wants the NXT Title

Fallon Henley vs. Mandy Rose

Alba Fyre sends a heated message to Mandy Rose

Apollo Crews sees something bad in Grayson Waller’s future

Connor’s Cure Thriver Quinn “The King Crusher” Molitor inspires Wes Lee

Wes Lee vs. Tony D’Angelo — North American Title Qualifying Match

A day in the life of Pretty Deadly

Sol Ruca vs. Amari Miller

Cameron Grimes vs. Joe Gacy

Grayson Waller won’t let Apollo Crews’ vision come true

Kayden Carter vs. Nikkita Lyons

Nathan Frazer and Axiom’s best-of-three series to be decided in final match

Ilja Dragunov vs. Xyon Quinn

Brutus Creed vs. Damon Kemp

Wendy Choo plans to teach Lash Legend humility

Quincy Elliott spreads the love backstage

Alba Fyre evens the odds against Toxic Attraction

Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen vs. Gallus – Pub Rules Match

Sol Ruca is ready to conquer anything she puts her mind to (Digital Exclusive)

For complete results and the live blog for the Sept. 27 episode of NXT click here. To read a complete recap & review of all the night’s events click here.