The arrival of Monday Night Football took a chunk of Raw’s audience. But three weeks into the new NFL season, WWE seems to be holding onto the viewers who stuck around — and luring some of them back, or replacing them with lapsed/new fans.

On Sept. 26, Raw was watched by an average of 1.67 million across its three hours. That’s 5% better than the week before. Among 18-49 year olds, the .45 rating was unchanged from Sept. 19’s.

MNF had the lowest numbers of the new season, but they’re still impressive (and ahead of the last couple years). The Dallas Cowboys/New York Giants contest aired simultaneously on ABC, ESPN & ESPN2, and was watched by 19.34 million with a 5.55 in the demo. Those broadcasts dominated the night. Raw finished sixth among cable originals; everything ahead of it was ESPN programming attached to the Cowboys’ win over their division rival.

Here’s the hourly breakdown for total viewers and 18-49:

Hour One: 1.73 million / .45

Hour Two: 1.75 million / .47

Hour Three: 1.54 million / .43

Raw didn’t get nearly the boost SmackDown did a few nights earlier. The blue brand’s big number is being attributed by some to the ongoing “White Rabbit” mystery. Is the lack of similar bump here a sign the angle doesn’t have holding power for the masses? That Roman Reigns deserves more credit for last Friday’s eye-popping number? Or is it just confirmation there’s no competition like the NFL?

Perhaps next Monday’s Extreme Rules go home will provide some clarity.

Numbers via Showbuzz Daily