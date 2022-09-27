Gallus suspended indefinitely by WWE

This week’s episode of NXT was headlined by Gallus (Mark Coffey & Wolfgang) taking on Briggs & Jensen in a “Pub Rules” match. The latter emerged victorious after a raucous affair, but it’s what happened after the fact that brings us here now.

Security had to get involved to hold all of Gallus back, and it was then that a referee got punched out. Naturally, police hit the scene to put them in handcuffs and take NXT off the air with their arrest.

WWE quickly released the expected storyline update via social media:

“Due to Gallus’ actions involving the assault of WWE officials and security after their Pub Rules Tag Team Match, Wolfgang, Mark & Joe Coffey have been suspended indefinitely, effective immediately.”

There’s still nearly a full month before Halloween Havoc, so there’s plenty of time for the suspension to be lifted and another match to be booked.

