Triple threat NXT title match set for Halloween Havoc

Ilja Dragunov has made his way over to NXT and he wants the championship.

JD McDonagh made his way over to NXT a while back and he’s been fighting for the championship.

Bron Breakker is the current NXT champion, so he’s always fighting over the championship.

Put ‘em all together and what have you got?

Steiner math is always correct, folks.

Dragunov and McDonagh have quite the history from NXT UK but Breakker rules the roost stateside and there’s little reason to believe that will be changing anytime soon. Then again, Dragunov has ended a long reign no one thought he would once before...

The match will take place at the upcoming Halloween Havoc event scheduled for Sat., Oct. 22, 2022, at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. It will almost certainly be the main event.

Here’s the updated match card: