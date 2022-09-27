WWE postpones NXT house shows as Florida braces for Hurricane Ian

As Florida braces for Hurricane Ian, wrestling companies are modifying their plans. AEW made their Weds., Sept. 28 show optional for talent. Now WWE is postponing the NXT house shows that were set to happen this weekend in the Sunshine State.

They’ve already announced new dates, and how fans can refund their tickets should they not want or be able to make the rescheduled show:

Due to Hurricane Ian, the WWE NXT LIVE events this Friday, September 30th in Tampa, FL & Saturday, October 1st in Dade City, Florida will be postponed. All tickets purchased for this Friday’s event in Tampa will be honored at the new event on Saturday, December 17th and all tickets purchased for this Saturday’s event in Dade City will be honored at the new event on Friday, November 11th. If you have any questions about these events or would like a refund for your ticket please email nxttickets@wwecorp.com with your name and order number.

Ian is currently projected to reach land on Wednesday evening. Models predict central Florida, including the Orlando and Tampa Bay areas, to be hard hit. Evacuations are already underway in the state.