WWE NXT results, live blog (Sept. 27, 2022): Pub Rules match!

Here’s a place to check results and comment along with the newest episode of WWE NXT, airing live on Tuesday night at 8PM Eastern time slot on USA Network.

Check out our Tuesday morning preview post to get caught up on what’s been happening, and what we expect this week.

Advertised for tonight from the WWE Performance Center: We’re one week closer to a makeover! The paint splatter era’s possible last show brings us Gallus vs. Briggs & Jensen in a Pub Rules match, Wes Lee & Tony D’Angelo is a qualifier for Halloween Havoc’s North American title Ladder Match, Brutus Creed gets his hands on Diamond Mine traitor Damon Kemp while Cameron Grimes looks for payback against Joe Gacy, Nikkita Lyons & Kayden Carter clash, Fallon Henley gets a non-title shot at Mandy Rose, and more!

SPOILERS for this pre-taped episode are out there, including here. If you’d like to discuss them, please either do so in the SPOILER post, or use the SPOILER tag.

Come right back here at 8 p.m. ET when the NXT live blog kicks off once the show starts on USA. A running record of everything that happens will be below this line here.

Enjoy the show!

WWE NXT RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR SEPT. 27