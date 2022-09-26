Edge returns, sets up ‘I Quit’ match against Finn Balor at Extreme Rules

Edge may not be a full timer, but he’s not as part time as many other part timers.

Indeed, one of the top stars on Monday Night Raw made his return to the show in Edmonton this week, where he hit the scene to keep The Judgment Day from taking Matt Riddle out completely. He said that while they have tried to make him quit, he never has, even if it’s taken him nine years to come back.

With that in mind, an idea sprouted — Edge vs. Finn Balor in an I Quit match. No one wants to, but someone will have to.

Nice and simple booking, huh?

The two will do their dance at the upcoming Extreme Rules pay-per-view (PPV) scheduled for Sat., Oct. 8, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Here’s the updated match card: