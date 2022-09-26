Candice LeRae returns to WWE, debuts on Raw

Hey, look who else has returned to WWE!

Candice LeRae was last seen as a member of The Way in NXT, where she was doing her thing alongside her husband, Johnny Gargano, until she got pregnant with the couple’s first child. Her contract expired while she was still out and she, like her husband, decided not to renew it and take some time away.

She, like her husband, has now returned and been called up to the main roster to work on the Monday Night Raw brand.

Here, she was a surprise opponent for Nikki A.S.H., whom she defeated in relatively short order. It was just enough time for the commentary team to remind everyone of where she’s been and what she did in NXT before going away for a while.

Well, she’s back now.

