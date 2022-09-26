Bianca Belair will defend the Raw women’s title against Bayley in a Ladder match

When Bayley pinned Bianca Belair recently, she became the first woman to do so in a very, very long time. On the back of that, she made clear she wanted a Raw women’s championship match at the upcoming Extreme Rules pay-per-view (PPV) scheduled for Sat., Oct. 8, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

But how would they keep it extreme?

While discussing the fact that she missed a year due to a knee injury on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw, Bayley decided she wanted to take the title away from Belair in a Ladder match. The challenge was instantly accepted.

This also means it won’t be a straight up one-on-one encounter, considering there will be no disqualifications. Bayley will have Damage CTRL in her corner while Belair will seemingly have Alexa Bliss & Asuka on here side.

Here’s the updated Extreme Rules match card: