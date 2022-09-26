Your latest sign Ric Flair’s Last Match wasn’t Ric Flair’s last match

That Ric Flair’s Last Match wouldn’t actually be Ric Flair’s last match was a running joke among fans & industry observers in the build up to the show Conrad Thompson & team put together for July 31 in Nashville. Many of us watched the Nature Boy return to the ring for TNA (now Impact) after WWE executed a pretty flawless retirement angle for him at WrestleMania 24 back in 2008. He’s also become the primary example of a pro wrestler who can’t live without the attention being a pro wrestler brings, so...

Hopefully everyone who spent money on a ticket or a stream for the show was in on the joke, or they’re eventually probably going to have a case of buyer’s remorse.

We’ve been getting signs all along that Naitch wouldn’t hang up his boots for good after the 73 year old & his son-in-law Andrade El Ídolo defeated Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal to wrap up SummerSlam weekend in Music City.

Here’s the latest:

Thank You To Everyone Who Helped Me Celebrate My 50 Years In The Business! One Thing Is For Certain... I WILL NEVER RETIRE! WOOOOO! #50YearsOfFlair pic.twitter.com/tOhGVpcrJB — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) September 26, 2022

There’s so much to celebrate from Flair’s 50 years in the business. It’d be nice if we could do that without the threat/promise of another “last match” or three.

But it’s all part of the Nature Boy experience, I reckon. WOOO?