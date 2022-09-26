WWE gets a little more into the business of college sports

As a company, WWE is already betting on colleges and universities to fill their talent pipeline in the years to come. With their Next In Line program, the company quickly took advantage of new rules allowing student athletes to sign name, image & likeness deals while still attending school. Moving forward, people like former University of Tennessee track & field star-turned-Raw Women’s champion Bianca Belair could be the norm for WWE.

While they’re stocking the developmental system, why not do some marketing with schools and make a little money in the process?

Belair showed off one of the ways WWE is planning to do just that when she appeared on ESPN over the weekend. The EST brought a belt with Tennessee’s logo on it to her appearance on ESPN College GameDay.

Sports Business Journal broke the news today (Sept. 26) that WWE has secured licenses to logos from all 14 schools in the Southeastern Conference (SEC). Fans will soon be able to buy championships with custom side plates: Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Florida, Auburn, Texas A&M, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Arkansas, South Carolina, Missouri, Mississippi State, Vanderbilt and Belair’s beloved Volunteers.

Speaking of Bianca’s UT strap? It can be yours for just $499.99...

WWE announced a similar deal with Major League Baseball last year, but those don’t appear to be for sale anywhere online.