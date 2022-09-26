Teddy Long explains why he was blocking everybody on Twitter

Over the weekend, Wrestling Twitter became embroiled in a great mystery. Why was WWE Hall of Famer and SmackDown General Manager extraordinaire Teddy Long blocking everyone?

It seemed no one was safe. I mean, who the hell doesn’t love Renee Paquette?

Even Renee was shocked, so she checked with another ex-blue brand GM.

I am!! Haha what is this teddy purge about? https://t.co/a9Xt81MfOV — SARAYA (@Saraya) September 25, 2022

Maybe it was an AEW thing? Sammy Guevara, Anthony Bowens & Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. also caught a block from Teddy. But nope, it didn’t matter. It happened to WWE wrestlers...

Tick tock Teddy. — Karrion Kross (@realKILLERkross) September 25, 2022

And freelancers...

Has Teddy blocked all of independent wrestling? https://t.co/4ibjDmXLuO pic.twitter.com/2VJXjvu4ch — Shazza McKenzie (@Shazza_McKenzie) September 24, 2022

In between all the jokes about how the blockees would now have to go one-on-one with The Undertaker, there was legitimate concern. What was going on here?

Yesterday (Sept, 25), Long posted a video explaining what in the wide, wide world of sports entertainment was going on here. It was what most people thought it was. Teddy got hacked.

“I have no idea who it was. I think it was somebody that I blocked that was mad because I blocked them, and then they wanted to hack my shit and block everybody else. Well, I want to thank them, cause the first thing they did was got me trending. This is like the third time I’ve ever been trending, so that tells me, ‘Teddy Long, you still got it.’ “But let me explain this to you, playas, I didn’t block anybody. Like I said, it might have been that person that hacked me, I might have blocked him, and you can see why I blocked him. My Twitter is verified, I didn’t block anybody. I don’t want y’all mad at me... “Playas, I love all y’all.”

Who says the previous generation doesn’t know how to get over online?