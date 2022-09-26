Raw airs tonight (Sept. 26) with a live show from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. This is the fourth episode of Raw during the five week build towards Extreme Rules, which takes place on October 8.

Bianca Belair is in way over her head

Bayley has challenged Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair to a title match at Extreme Rules.

Belair has dominated the women’s roster in WWE ever since she got her first taste of singles gold at WrestleMania 37 when she beat Sasha Banks.

The EST of WWE proved to be better than Bayley in May and June of 2021. Carmella was no match for Belair later that summer.

Bianca picked up two huge wins over Becky Lynch in 2022, winning the Raw women’s title from Becky at WrestleMania, and retaining it against her at SummerSlam.

During this time, it’s been established that whenever there is a fair one-on-one match between Belair and any other woman, Bianca is the better wrestler.

One thing Bianca hasn’t had to deal with as champion is group warfare. That’s why her whole world changed when Bayley returned to WWE at SummerSlam 2022 with IYO SKY and Dakota Kai by her side.

Belair has been up against it since then because the numbers are simply too much for one person to handle. Bayley doesn’t just have some jabronis like Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas by her side; SKY and Kai are already the WWE women’s tag team champions. Some folks would even argue that IYO SKY is the most talented women’s wrestler in the USA.

Damage CTRL is the greatest threat that Bianca Belair has faced on the WWE main roster. If Belair wants to walk out of this war without losing her title, she will need to rely on some allies and better strategy to neutralize SKY and Kai. Up to this point, Asuka and Alexa Bliss have tried to fill that void, but Belair still found herself pinned by Bayley at Clash at the Castle. She still found herself laid out on the mat to close out last week’s episode of Raw. The trio of Bayley, SKY, and Kai might just be too much for Belair to overcome.

Belair will look to make a statement tonight when she goes one-on-one with IYO in a non-title fight. But the probability that it remains a fair singles bout is low, because that’s not how Damage CTRL operates. Let’s see if Bianca has a new trick up her sleeve tonight to show that she can outmaneuver Bayley’s trio and wrest some degree of control away from them.

The rest of the title scene

United States Champion Bobby Lashley is successfully defending his title against all comers, including last week’s big win over Seth Rollins. Who will be brave enough to issue the next challenge to the All Mighty champ?

The Usos are still the WWE tag team champions after defeating the Brawling Brutes on SmackDown. There are no teams on Raw that pose a threat to Jimmy and Jey. That might actually be a good thing for tonight since Jimmy and Jey’s multiple DUI arrests will likely keep them from being able to cross the border into Canada.

The 24/7 championship has rarely appeared on Raw ever since Triple H took over WWE creative in late July.

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns might be even less relevant to Raw right now than the 24/7 title. He’s feuding with Logan Paul on SmackDown as they prepare for their match at the Saudi PPV in November. Roman isn’t expected to be booked for Extreme Rules in October, so don’t hold your breath waiting for the part-time champ to show up on Raw.

Other stuff to keep an eye on

- Kevin Owens and Johnny Gargano are teaming up tonight to take on Alpha Academy. WWE’s web site describes KO and Gargano as a “dream team,” so I suppose that makes them the heavy favorites. Will Austin Theory show his stupid face during this match and try to help Chad Gable & Otis steal the win?

- Canadian Alpha Male Sami Zayn is representing The Bloodline tonight (along with Solo Sikoa) to go one-on-one with AJ Styles. This match was set up on social media over the weekend. WWE is very smart to book both KO and Zayn for matches tonight in Canada, where the live audience will be super excited to watch them perform. I wonder if the Prize Fighter and the Honorary Uce are going to cross paths backstage and share some words with each other.

- After losing against Lashley last week, Seth Rollins will get his hands on Rey Mysterio tonight. Hopefully Seth doesn’t extract Rey’s eyeball this time around. Will Rhea Ripley order Dominik to interfere and screw his father over during this match?

- Matt Riddle needs a win tonight after coming up short the last two weeks on Raw. He’ll look to turn things around against his old buddy Damian Priest. Once this match with Priest is over with, Riddle can put all of his attention on battling Rollins inside a Fight Pit at Extreme Rules.

- The Miz and Tommaso Ciampa simply can’t figure out how to get one step ahead of that creep Dexter Lumis. After cutting a hole through the ring to terrify Miz last week, what scare does Lumis have in mind for the A-Lister tonight?

- I wonder how long it takes for a completely shaven Elias to fully grow his beard back. Maybe he’ll return to Raw soon and let us know.

- Omos didn’t squash a jobber last week, so perhaps he’ll get back to doing that tonight.

- It looks like the mysterious White Rabbit is headed to Raw tonight, but it could just be a ploy to sell more merch while the rabbit clues us in towards its next destination.

What will you be looking for on Raw?