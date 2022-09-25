Drew McIntyre taken off WWE shows due to food poisoning

When Drew McIntyre wasn’t at WWE house shows this weekend, replaced by Braun Strowman, it was cause for concern. As it turns out, at least according to a report from PW Insider, he had a good reason for not making the towns.

Indeed, Insider reports that McIntyre has been “very ill” with “bad” food poisoning. It’s been bad enough, apparently, that he had to get an IV treatment just to be able to work this past week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown, where he cut a promo and had a physical confrontation with Karrion Kross.

He did a damn good job, too, considering there were no outward indications anything was amiss during that segment. As Insider puts it, however, he simply “gutted his way through” it.

Considering the ailment, McIntyre should be back at full strength much sooner rather than later, thankfully.

He’s scheduled to wrestle Kross in a Strap match at Extreme Rules on Oct. 8 in Philadelphia.