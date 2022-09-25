The next pay-per-view (PPV) on the WWE schedule is the Extreme Rules event set to take place on Sat., Oct. 8, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Last year’s show was extreme in name only, but the company has gone back to the original theme of the show for this year.

We’re just a couple weeks from showtime and here’s how the card looks:

SmackDown Women’s Championship Extreme Rules Match: Liv Morgan (c) vs. Ronda Rousey

Rousey won a Fatal 5-Way to become top contender to set this match up. They’ve gone back to telling the story of Rousey not respecting Morgan because she doesn’t buy her as a threat. Morgan has been on a journey to change that. They’ll probably headline in this Extreme Rules match.

FIGHT PIT: Seth Rollins vs. Matt Riddle

The Fight Pit makes its debut on the main roster, with Riddle getting involved in yet another one. This will probably be the final bout between these two, as they’ve been feuding for some time and this is the kind of match to end a feud like this.

Strap Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross

After weeks of being attacked from behind, McIntyre challenged Kross to a Strap match so they could beat each other up in close proximity and both can see each other coming. Seems like sound logic to me!

Roman Reigns won’t be working this show, from all signs, but Edge is still being advertised for it.

That’s the card right now.

Like it?